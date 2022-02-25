Morgan Stanley Boosts National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Price Target to $60.00

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.78.

NYSE:NSA traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.66. 2,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,381. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $70.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.52, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $173.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,820,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $887,159,000 after purchasing an additional 666,653 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 660,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,710,000 after acquiring an additional 166,697 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

