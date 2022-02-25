Morgan Stanley Buys 101,726 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,726 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.20% of Shake Shack worth $39,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 5.1% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Shake Shack by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Shake Shack by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 39,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $70.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.06, a PEG ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.79. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.19 and a 52-week high of $130.00.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Shake Shack had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Shake Shack from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group began coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Shake Shack from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Shake Shack from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.41.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

