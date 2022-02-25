Morgan Stanley Buys 19,376 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 362,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,376 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of Thomson Reuters worth $40,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 100,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,021,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 61.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 459,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,426,000 after purchasing an additional 175,442 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the second quarter worth about $44,492,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 11.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 36,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $100.41 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $85.15 and a twelve month high of $123.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.32. The stock has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 102.75% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 12.54%.

TRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas upgraded Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.30.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

