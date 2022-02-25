Morgan Stanley Buys 25,266 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,616,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,266 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.79% of Unum Group worth $40,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,886,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,376,000 after buying an additional 312,667 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the third quarter valued at about $3,063,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the third quarter valued at about $12,625,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Unum Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 17.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,740 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNM. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Unum Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Unum Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unum Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.44.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $27.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $31.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.04.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

