Morgan Stanley Cuts Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 109,440 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $40,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth $31,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 75.9% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 190.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 20.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth about $136,000. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $203.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.06.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $188.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.38. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.38 and a 1-year high of $208.87. The company has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.07.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $343,010.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $1,056,289.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

