Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 524,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,352 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.30% of Trupanion worth $40,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 14.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after buying an additional 8,454 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the second quarter worth $241,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 15.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 415,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,860,000 after acquiring an additional 56,156 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 9,556.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 73,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,414,000 after acquiring an additional 72,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 6.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 387,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRUP. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Trupanion to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America raised Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Trupanion from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trupanion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.80.

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $83.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.53. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.51 and a beta of 1.95. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.74 and a 1-year high of $158.25.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $194.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.09 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total value of $495,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total value of $432,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,022 shares of company stock worth $6,634,361. Company insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

