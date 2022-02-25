Morgan Stanley Grows Position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 813,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,450 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 6.01% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $44,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $695,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 23,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the period.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF stock opened at $53.80 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.48 and a 1 year high of $59.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.94.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.