Morgan Stanley Grows Position in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXM)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXM – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,216,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,794 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 27.42% of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF worth $39,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIXM. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF by 319.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 7,569 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $472,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 34,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 16,469 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF alerts:

Shares of VIXM opened at $31.66 on Friday. ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF has a 1-year low of $29.26 and a 1-year high of $42.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.95 and a 200 day moving average of $31.01.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.