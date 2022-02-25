Morgan Stanley Grows Stake in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 437,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,650 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.74% of Bandwidth worth $39,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 772.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 39.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bandwidth in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 50.0% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAND has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $150.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $150.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, January 16th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday. Finally, reduced their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.93.

BAND opened at $31.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.21 and a 1-year high of $174.91. The company has a market capitalization of $793.23 million, a PE ratio of -19.97, a PEG ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.63.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.18 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $43,779.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,107 shares of company stock valued at $133,239. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

