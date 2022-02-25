Morgan Stanley Grows Stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) by 84.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,086,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498,655 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.33% of GFL Environmental worth $40,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GFL. National Bank Financial raised their price target on GFL Environmental from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.32.

Shares of GFL Environmental stock opened at $28.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 1.29. GFL Environmental Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.76 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.17%.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

