Morgan Stanley Has $39.52 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 454,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,624 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 6.59% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $39,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGP. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 36.4% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

Shares of SPGP opened at $87.04 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12-month low of $76.15 and a 12-month high of $97.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.87.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.