Morgan Stanley Has $40.67 Million Position in ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG – Get Rating) by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,182,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651,601 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 14.65% of ProShares Short Dow30 worth $40,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DOG. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 by 2.0% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 by 1.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 40,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 by 322.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 in the second quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 in the third quarter valued at about $726,000.

DOG stock opened at $34.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.83. ProShares Short Dow30 has a 52 week low of $31.14 and a 52 week high of $38.92.

ProShares Short Dow30 (the Fund), formerly Short Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The DJIA includes 30 large-cap, blue-chip United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

