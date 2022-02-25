Morgan Stanley Has $44.18 Million Position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 437,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 118,795 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.88% of Alliance Data Systems worth $44,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,395,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,671 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 107,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 67,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $472,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 163,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.86.

Shares of NYSE ADS opened at $64.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.19. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a one year low of $61.77 and a one year high of $128.16.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($1.36). Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 43.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.24%.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

