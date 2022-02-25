Morgan Stanley Has $44.22 Million Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 555,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,815 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.48% of XPO Logistics worth $44,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 7.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 13.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 11.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 72,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,384 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 4.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,156,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,508,000 after acquiring an additional 80,971 shares during the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $238,770,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO stock opened at $69.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.16 and a 200-day moving average of $77.70. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.63 and a fifty-two week high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. XPO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XPO. Citigroup dropped their target price on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.38.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

