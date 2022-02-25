Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 116.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259,589 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.46% of West Fraser Timber worth $40,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFG. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the 3rd quarter worth about $442,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,087,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,070,000 after purchasing an additional 448,538 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 49,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 15,332 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 55.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WFG stock opened at $94.19 on Friday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $61.36 and a twelve month high of $101.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.21.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($1.65). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 28.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is 2.90%.

Several brokerages have commented on WFG. Zacks Investment Research raised West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. CIBC raised West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, West Fraser Timber currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.09.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

