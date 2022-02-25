Morgan Stanley Lowers Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) to Underweight

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Shares of NYSE FL traded down $12.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.07. The company had a trading volume of 38,010,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932,975. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.12 and its 200 day moving average is $48.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.65. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $66.71. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.34.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.21. Foot Locker had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

