Morgan Stanley Lowers Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target to $20.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NCLH. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.83.

NYSE:NCLH traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.99. 355,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,176,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $17.31 and a twelve month high of $34.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.69.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.34). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 74.83% and a negative net margin of 2,158.84%. The firm had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4977.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Motco increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 168.8% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 993.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

