Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 228.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,192 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1,146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,552,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,583,000 after acquiring an additional 8,786,406 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 11.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,695,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,154,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477,785 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 99.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,497,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740,549 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 45.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,802,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,517 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 9.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,989,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $1,860,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $91.81 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The company has a market capitalization of $164.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.81.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

