Morgan Stanley Purchases 156,990 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 458,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156,990 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.67% of Beam Therapeutics worth $39,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 139.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 13.9% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BEAM. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.14.

In related news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $2,151,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $70.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.41. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.34 and a fifty-two week high of $138.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.28.

About Beam Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.