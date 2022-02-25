Morgan Stanley Purchases 22,660 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 460,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,660 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.62% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $40,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $79.90 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $75.80 and a 12-month high of $98.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.39.
