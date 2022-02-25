Morgan Stanley Purchases 54,302 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,302 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.24% of WD-40 worth $39,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in WD-40 during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WD-40 by 11,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WDFC stock opened at $206.95 on Friday. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $198.15 and a 1 year high of $322.78. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.94 and a beta of -0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $230.79 and a 200 day moving average of $231.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The firm had revenue of $134.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.24%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WDFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the United States, Canada and Latin America.

