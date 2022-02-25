Morgan Stanley Raises Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 860,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,721 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.73% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $40,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 29,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 178.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 15,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter.

PXF opened at $45.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.87. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $44.67 and a 12-month high of $50.38.

