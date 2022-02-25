Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,836 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.29% of Masimo worth $43,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Masimo by 0.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,158,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,622,000 after buying an additional 8,613 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in Masimo in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Masimo in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in Masimo in the third quarter valued at $18,138,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Masimo by 214.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MASI shares. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Masimo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.60.

In other news, EVP Tao Levy sold 3,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.47, for a total transaction of $826,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.80, for a total transaction of $128,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,800 shares of company stock worth $1,242,516 in the last 90 days. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masimo stock opened at $154.01 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $133.94 and a 12-month high of $305.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $234.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.14.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Masimo had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $327.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

