Morgan Stanley Reduces Stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,571,578 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 829,059 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of CEMEX worth $39,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 26,530,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,226,000 after buying an additional 7,050,524 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 16,969,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,672,000 after buying an additional 796,439 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,493,807 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,548,000 after buying an additional 85,464 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,587,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,573,000 after buying an additional 2,367,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cartica Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cartica Management LLC now owns 6,700,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,039,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.12% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CEMEX stock opened at $5.04 on Friday. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $4.84 and a 52-week high of $9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.21 and a 200-day moving average of $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79.
CEMEX Company Profile
CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.
