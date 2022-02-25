Morgan Stanley Reduces Stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,571,578 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 829,059 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of CEMEX worth $39,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 26,530,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,226,000 after buying an additional 7,050,524 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 16,969,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,672,000 after buying an additional 796,439 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,493,807 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,548,000 after buying an additional 85,464 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,587,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,573,000 after buying an additional 2,367,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cartica Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cartica Management LLC now owns 6,700,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,039,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEMEX stock opened at $5.04 on Friday. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $4.84 and a 52-week high of $9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.21 and a 200-day moving average of $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79.

A number of analysts recently commented on CX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.20 price target on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.40 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CEMEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.09.

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

