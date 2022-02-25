Morgan Stanley Sells 136,722 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602,144 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 136,722 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.08% of Ormat Technologies worth $40,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORA. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 6.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,009,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,242,000 after purchasing an additional 61,631 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 800.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,397,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 9.4% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,641 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

In other news, President Shlomi Argas sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $169,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 2,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $183,546.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock opened at $69.54 on Friday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.32 and a fifty-two week high of $98.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.40.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.