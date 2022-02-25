Morgan Stanley Sells 68,239 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 322,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,239 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of Cboe Global Markets worth $39,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $117.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.66. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.02 and a 52-week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.10%.

About Cboe Global Markets (Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.