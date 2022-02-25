Morgan Stanley Trims Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Target Price to $14.00

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 96.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BLI. Zacks Investment Research cut Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair cut Berkeley Lights from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Berkeley Lights from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

Shares of NASDAQ BLI opened at $7.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Berkeley Lights has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $67.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.20. The stock has a market cap of $479.75 million, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 2.52.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 78.76%. The company had revenue of $23.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Berkeley Lights will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,540,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,546,000 after purchasing an additional 831,935 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,663,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,143,000 after purchasing an additional 794,914 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,328,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,512,000 after purchasing an additional 392,452 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,040,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,270,000 after purchasing an additional 767,216 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,801,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.83% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

