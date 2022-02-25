Morgan Stanley Trims Holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,414,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,574 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.55% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $44,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 57,131.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,104,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099,403 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,349,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,130 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,747,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,966,000 after acquiring an additional 898,767 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,777,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,857,000 after acquiring an additional 864,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,489,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,879,000 after acquiring an additional 778,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

ESRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

NYSE ESRT opened at $9.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -131.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.36 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 9.24, a current ratio of 9.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

About Empire State Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

