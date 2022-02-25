Morgan Stanley Trims Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Target Price to $378.00

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $383.00 to $378.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TFX. StockNews.com downgraded Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.64.

Shares of TFX stock traded down $3.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $334.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,852. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. Teleflex has a one year low of $289.00 and a one year high of $449.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $761.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.60 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 15.71%. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,965,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. Krakauer bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $307.23 per share, with a total value of $307,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Teleflex during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 3,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

