Morpheus Labs Market Capitalization Hits $7.07 Million (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Morpheus Labs has a total market cap of $7.07 million and $168,526.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Morpheus Labs coin can now be purchased for $0.0152 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00036127 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00109208 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Coin Profile

Morpheus Labs is a coin. It was first traded on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 709,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 465,999,999 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

