Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Morphic had a negative net margin of 569.40% and a negative return on equity of 30.32%.
Shares of MORF traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $40.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,275. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.94. Morphic has a fifty-two week low of $32.56 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 1.29.
A number of analysts have recently commented on MORF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Morphic in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Morphic from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Morphic in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morphic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.20.
Morphic Company Profile (Get Rating)
Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.
