Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Morphic had a negative net margin of 569.40% and a negative return on equity of 30.32%.

Shares of MORF traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $40.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,275. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.94. Morphic has a fifty-two week low of $32.56 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MORF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Morphic in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Morphic from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Morphic in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morphic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Morphic by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 16,149 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Morphic by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,803,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,431,000 after acquiring an additional 213,051 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Morphic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $818,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Morphic by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Morphic by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

