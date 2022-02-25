MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. MP Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE MP traded up $3.00 on Friday, reaching $46.85. 4,910,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,816,277. MP Materials has a one year low of $23.18 and a one year high of $53.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 62.69 and a beta of 3.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.77. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 17.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

MP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.70.

In other MP Materials news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 201,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $8,526,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 343,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total transaction of $16,222,216.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

