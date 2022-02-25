MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Shares Down 4.5%

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $41.25 and last traded at $41.87. Approximately 19,959 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,758,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.85.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark raised shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MP Materials from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MP Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 17.74 and a quick ratio of 17.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.69 and a beta of 3.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.77.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. MP Materials had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 40.06%. The business had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 201,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $8,526,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 86,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $3,484,730.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 13.6% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 136,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after buying an additional 16,273 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 3,988.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 87,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 85,483 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 2.5% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Guardian Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in MP Materials by 3.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 37,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MP Materials Company Profile (NYSE:MP)

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

