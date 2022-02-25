Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) CEO Jesse K. Bray Sells 10,000 Shares

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $500,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

COOP stock opened at $50.05 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $52.34. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.12 and a 200-day moving average of $41.83.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 162,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 68,982 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $563,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 242.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 344.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,353,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,348 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,449,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,043,000 after buying an additional 58,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.