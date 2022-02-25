Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) CEO Jesse K. Bray Sells 10,000 Shares

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2022

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $500,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

COOP stock opened at $50.05 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $52.34. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.12 and a 200-day moving average of $41.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 162,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 68,982 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $563,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 242.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 344.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,353,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,348 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,449,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,043,000 after buying an additional 58,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.