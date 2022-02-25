MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,745 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 503,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,200,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,216,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,152,000 after buying an additional 97,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $75.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.24. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.20 and a 1-year high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $848.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.63 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.06%. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 68.81%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.57.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $1,275,032.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

