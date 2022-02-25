MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Insider Sells $432,480.00 in Stock

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded up $4.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $513.21. 911,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,945. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $550.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $604.35. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $400.01 and a twelve month high of $679.85. The company has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.73 and a beta of 1.01.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.10 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 256.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $639.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 802,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,349,000 after purchasing an additional 29,747 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 8.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the third quarter worth $3,590,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 167.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 38.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 444,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,158,000 after purchasing an additional 124,015 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

