mStable USD (MUSD) Achieves Market Cap of $41.24 Million

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 25th. Over the last week, mStable USD has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. mStable USD has a total market capitalization of $41.24 million and approximately $541,919.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One mStable USD coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,478.71 or 1.00189952 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00071486 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003530 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00023648 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00016631 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $122.29 or 0.00310338 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000629 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

MUSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

