Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Issues Earnings Results

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $160.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.21 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 9.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Myriad Genetics updated its FY22 guidance to $0.00-$0.20 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $0.000-$0.200 EPS.

Shares of Myriad Genetics stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.69. 403,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,764. Myriad Genetics has a 1 year low of $23.47 and a 1 year high of $36.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.24 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.54.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYGN. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the third quarter valued at $245,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 55.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

