Myriad Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. During the last week, Myriad has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. One Myriad coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Myriad has a market cap of $890,819.34 and approximately $73.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000113 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Myriad

Myriad (CRYPTO:XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,817,150,500 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

