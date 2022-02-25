Mysterium (MYST) Hits Market Cap of $6.55 Million

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 25th. Mysterium has a market capitalization of $6.55 million and $91,171.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mysterium has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. One Mysterium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000833 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003962 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00036697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00109964 BTC.

Mysterium Profile

Mysterium (MYST) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. The official website for Mysterium is mysterium.network . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Mysterium is medium.com/mysterium-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

Mysterium Coin Trading

