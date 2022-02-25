N4 Pharma (LON:N4P) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.30

N4 Pharma Plc (LON:N4P – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.69 ($0.04), with a volume of 2155585 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.40 ($0.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 22.83 and a quick ratio of 22.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6.59. The company has a market cap of £4.88 million and a PE ratio of -2.30.

About N4 Pharma (LON:N4P)

N4 Pharma Plc, a specialist pharmaceutical company, develops novel silica nanoparticle delivery system for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the United Kingdom. It develops Nuvec, a non-viral adjuvant delivery system for vaccines and cancer treatments. The company has a research collaboration with Nanomerics Limited to focus on the different formulations of Nuvec delivery system.

