NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.
Shares of NantHealth stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.89. 443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,783. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.41. NantHealth has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $4.24. The firm has a market cap of $102.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.75.
NH has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NantHealth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NantHealth in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
About NantHealth (Get Rating)
NantHealth, Inc is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. Its solutions include empower treatment decisions; improve patient outcomes; validate treatment options; enable high-quality care; lower costs; ensure appropriate reimbursement; and streamline implementation and deployment.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NantHealth (NH)
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.