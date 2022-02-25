Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical research company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.59 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 85.05% and a negative net margin of 72.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.89) EPS. Natera updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.96. 45,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,541. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.14. Natera has a 12 month low of $57.19 and a 12 month high of $129.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.82.

In related news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $464,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 7,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $655,485.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,465 shares of company stock worth $7,144,846. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 217,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,007,000 after acquiring an additional 27,054 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 110,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,362,000 after acquiring an additional 14,249 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Natera by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in Natera by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 21,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTRA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Natera from $148.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Natera to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Natera from $152.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.91.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

