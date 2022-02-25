National Bank Financial Comments on The Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $6.75 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.84.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 24.64%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

BNS has been the topic of several other research reports. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.72.

BNS opened at $69.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.83. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $58.28 and a 1-year high of $74.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.7817 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNS. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 767,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,956,000 after buying an additional 30,562 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter valued at about $48,974,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 13.7% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

