National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report released on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $6.38 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.63. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.82.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.6958 dividend. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.93%.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 830.0% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 48.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.
