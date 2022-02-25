National Bank Financial Weighs in on Bank of Montreal’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) – National Bank Financial lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Bank of Montreal in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.46. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.22 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BMO. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$162.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Europe initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Shares of BMO opened at $111.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $81.53 and a 1 year high of $120.86.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 23.68%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.041 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 45.44%.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

