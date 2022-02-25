National Bank Financial Weighs in on Taseko Mines Limited’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Taseko Mines in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Taseko Mines’ FY2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.93.

Shares of Taseko Mines stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 2.26. Taseko Mines has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

