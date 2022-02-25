National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.87

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.87 per share by the financial services provider on Sunday, May 1st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%.

NA opened at C$100.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$100.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$99.96. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$79.64 and a 1 year high of C$106.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.07 billion and a PE ratio of 11.25.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.20 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.27 billion. On average, research analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 9.5309372 earnings per share for the current year.

NA has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered shares of National Bank of Canada to a “sell” rating and set a C$100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Desjardins lowered shares of National Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$108.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a C$117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$103.19.

In other news, Senior Officer William Bonnell purchased 31,152 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$44.96 per share, with a total value of C$1,400,593.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 39,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,763,421.12. Also, Director Yvon Charest purchased 277 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$103.27 per share, with a total value of C$28,605.79. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,519,927.86. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 73,517 shares of company stock valued at $4,226,650.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

