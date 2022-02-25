National Bankshares Analysts Give NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) a C$10.00 Price Target

NanoXplore (CVE:GRA – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$10.00 target price by research analysts at National Bankshares in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 96.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$10.00 target price on shares of NanoXplore and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

NanoXplore stock traded up C$0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$5.10. The stock had a trading volume of 212,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,935. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.10. The stock has a market cap of C$804.86 million and a PE ratio of -79.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.32. NanoXplore has a 52 week low of C$1.43 and a 52 week high of C$5.11.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

