National Bankshares Increases Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$55.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$52.50 to C$55.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 17.80% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$35.00 price target (down previously from C$40.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$36.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$64.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.33.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

TECK.B stock traded up C$2.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$46.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,464,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,467. The company has a market cap of C$24.90 billion and a PE ratio of 27.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$40.85 and its 200-day moving average is C$35.01. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of C$21.86 and a 12 month high of C$47.07.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.